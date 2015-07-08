TOKYO, July 8 Bank of Japan board member
Takahide Kiuchi said he cannot rule out the chance of the Greek
debt crisis triggering some form of financial shock, Jiji news
agency reported on Wednesday.
In an interview with Jiji, he also said a slowdown in
China's economic growth may hurt Japan's economy for the time
being.
On whether further yen falls could hurt Japan's economy,
Kiuchi said policymakers must be more mindful of the demerits of
a weak yen, such as rising prices of daily necessities that may
hurt private consumption.
Kiuchi has been a lone dissenter to maintaining the BOJ's
massive stimulus that was expanded in October last year, arguing
that the costs were beginning to exceed the merits.
"Even if you look until fiscal 2017, the chance (of
achieving the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target) is small," he
said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)