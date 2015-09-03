AOMORI, Japan, Sept 3 Japan is unlikely to see inflation hit the central bank's 2 percent target over the next 2-1/2 years as consumer spending remains weak and China's slowdown hurts exports, Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.

"I think the price target of 2 percent is well above the level consistent with Japan's current growth potential," Kiuchi said in a speech to business leaders in Aomori, northern Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since October last year. Kiuchi, a former market economist, has been the lone board member to advocate tapering the BOJ's massive asset purchases on concern the cost of the programme was already exceeding the benefits. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)