TOKYO, April 1 The Bank of Japan's new board member Makoto Sakurai said on Friday monetary policy steps should not be deployed recklessly.

"It's important for policymakers to develop new policy means and use them appropriately as needed," Sakurai said at his inaugural news conference.

"Monetary policy steps should not be deployed recklessly," he said. "Policy decisions must be made calmly and cautiously."

The government last month named Sakurai, a think tank executive with ties to advocates of aggressive monetary policy easing, to succeed former International Monetary Fund economist Sayuri Shirai, whose term ended on March 31. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)