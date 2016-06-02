KUSHIRO, Japan, June 2 Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Thursday the central bank should modify its policy framework so it takes a longer-term approach to hitting its 2 percent inflation target.

"I believe it is desirable to aim to achieve the 2 percent inflation target as a medium- to long-term goal. I expect the road toward achieving this target to be long," Sato said in a speech to business leaders in Kushiro, northern Japan.

A former bond strategist, Sato was among those on the nine-member board who voted against the BOJ's decision in January to add negative interest rates to its massive asset-buying programme. The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since then. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)