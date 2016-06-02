KUSHIRO, Japan, June 2 Bank of Japan board
member Takehiro Sato said on Thursday the central bank should
modify its policy framework so it takes a longer-term approach
to hitting its 2 percent inflation target.
"I believe it is desirable to aim to achieve the 2 percent
inflation target as a medium- to long-term goal. I expect the
road toward achieving this target to be long," Sato said in a
speech to business leaders in Kushiro, northern Japan.
A former bond strategist, Sato was among those on the
nine-member board who voted against the BOJ's decision in
January to add negative interest rates to its massive
asset-buying programme. The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady
since then.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)