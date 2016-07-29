TOKYO, July 29 The Bank of Japan expanded
monetary stimulus on Friday through a modest increase in
purchases of exchange-rated funds, yielding to pressure from the
government and financial markets for bolder action to spur
growth and accelerate inflation towards its 2 percent target.
But the central bank maintained its base money target at 80
trillion yen ($775 billion) as well as the pace of purchases
for other assets including Japanese government bonds.
It also left unchanged the 0.1 percent interest it charges
to a portion of excess reserves financial institutions park with
the central bank. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news
conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).
($1 = 103.1500 yen)
