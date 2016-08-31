NIIGATA, Japan Aug 31 Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday the central bank will make full use of its existing policy tools to ensure the country's households and companies eradicate their deflationary mindset.

"Japan needs to shift away from a deflationary mindset that became entrenched due to a prolonged period of deflation. We're still halfway in achieving our price target," Funo said in a speech to business leaders in Niigata, northern Japan.

A former Toyota Motor Corp executive who joined the BOJ last year, Funo has voted with the majority of the board including the bank's decision in January to adopt negative interest rates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)