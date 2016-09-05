DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21
TOKYO, Sept 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday there is ample room for further monetary easing including further cuts in interest rates and increased purchases of asset buying.
"Even within the current framework, there is ample room for further monetary easing ... and other new ideas should not be off the table," Kuroda said in a seminar.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in July and pledged to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the effects of its stimulus programme at this month's rate review. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.