TOKYO Nov 1 The Bank of Japan held off on
expanding stimulus on Tuesday despite pushing back the time
frame for hitting its 2 percent inflation target, signalling
that it will stand pat unless a severe market shock threatens to
derail a fragile recovery.
In a widely expected move, the BOJ maintained the 0.1
percent interest it charges for a portion of excess reserves
that financial institutions park with the central bank.
At the two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday, it also
left unchanged its 10-year government bond yield target around
zero percent.
While the BOJ no longer targets the pace of money printing,
it maintained a pledge to keep buying government bonds so the
balance of its holdings increases at an annual pace of 80
trillion yen.
At a quarterly review of its forecasts, the BOJ cut its core
consumer inflation forecast for the next fiscal year ending in
March 2018 to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent projected in July.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision and the
quarterly review.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto
and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris
Gallagher)