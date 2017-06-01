GIFU, Japan, June 1 Bank of Japan board member
Yutaka Harada said on Thursday it was important to maintain the
central bank's pledge to keep buying bonds so that the balance
of its holdings increases at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen
($721 billion).
"Maintaining the guidance is important as it instills
confidence among markets" that the BOJ will keep buying bonds
aggressively when the economy is hit by a negative shock, he
said.
Harada was speaking at a news conference after meeting with
business leaders in Gifu, central Japan.
($1 = 110.9900 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)