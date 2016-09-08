Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday the central bank will pursue its massive stimulus programme by striking the right balance between its powerful policy effects and potential adverse effects on financial intermediation.

"Based on a candid assessment, we will decide whether or not it will be necessary to make adjustments to the current policy framework, and if judged necessary, in what way it should be adjusted," Nakaso said in a speech.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in July and pledged to conduct a comprehensive assessment of its policies at this month's rate review.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)