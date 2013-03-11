UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 11 Targeting longer-dated government bonds in easing monetary policy or scrapping a self-imposed cap on the central bank's bond holdings would warrant a major overhaul of existing monetary policy framework, Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Monday.

"The asset-buying programme is the backbone of the BOJ's current monetary easing structure," Ishida said in a news conference after meeting business leaders in Utsunomiya, a city about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Tokyo.

"Changing this would be a big shift in its policy framework and would require a comprehensive examination of the purpose, means, costs and effects as well as the transmission channel of monetary policy," he said.