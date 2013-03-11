UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 11 Targeting
longer-dated government bonds in easing monetary policy or
scrapping a self-imposed cap on the central bank's bond holdings
would warrant a major overhaul of existing monetary policy
framework, Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on
Monday.
"The asset-buying programme is the backbone of the BOJ's
current monetary easing structure," Ishida said in a news
conference after meeting business leaders in Utsunomiya, a city
about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Tokyo.
"Changing this would be a big shift in its policy framework
and would require a comprehensive examination of the purpose,
means, costs and effects as well as the transmission channel of
monetary policy," he said.