UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 11 The central bank's
two percent inflation target can be achieved if monetary
loosening is accompanied by government and corporate efforts to
boost the country's growth potential, Bank of Japan board member
Koji Ishida said on Monday.
He also said the yen's recent declines and stock price gains
have led to sharp improvements in business and household
sentiment.
"The Japanese economy is likely to resume a solid economic
recovery as overseas growth picks up, and to ensure any such
recovery will be a strong one, it is particularly important to
sustain improvements in sentiment," he said in a speech to
business leaders in Utsunomiya, a city about 100 kilometres (62
miles) north of Tokyo.