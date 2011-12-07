SHIZUOKA, Japan Dec 7 Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Wednesday the central bank needs to maintain its guard against downside risks to Japan's economy given high uncertainty over developments in Europe.

"There is no change in our view on downside risks to Japan's economy, but unless a huge negative event in Europe materialises (Japan's economy) is likely to move in line with our forecast," Ishida told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Shizuoka, central Japan.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in October by boosting its asset buying scheme as slowing global growth and a sharp rise in the yen clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

It kept monetary settings on hold last month but warned of the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis on global growth, signalling its readiness to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came under threat. The board next meets for a policy review on Dec. 20-21. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)