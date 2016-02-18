FUKUOKA, Japan Feb 18 The Bank of Japan should
end deflation and normalise ultra-loose monetary policy as soon
as possible to avoid destabilising the country's banking system,
the central bank's board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday.
"We must ensure that Japan's banking system, which is now
resilient ... doesn't become too weak" by keeping interest rates
ultra-low for too long, the former banker told a news conference
after meeting with business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.
The BOJ unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate below
zero last month, stunning investors with another bold move to
stimulate the economy as volatile markets and slowing global
growth threaten its efforts to overcome deflation.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)