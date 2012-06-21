BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces launch of $200 million U.S. focused litigation finance funding vehicle
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
KAGOSHIMA, Japan, June 21 Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday the central bank will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.
Ishida also said that while Japan's economy is moving in line with the BOJ's long-term projection made in April, Europe's debt woes and uncertainties over global growth cloud the outlook.
"The damage to Japan's economy would be huge if European and U.S. economies destabilise and weigh heavily on growth in emerging nations," Ishida said in a speech to business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.
The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an economy beset by deflation for much of the past two decades.
It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then on the view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery.
Ishida, a former veteran banker in the private sector, has voted with the majority since joining the board in June last year. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete