TOKYO Oct 18 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Kikuo Iwata said on Friday that the central bank is ready to
take additional monetary policy steps if overseas risks threaten
the achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.
"We are ready to consider new measures if we think it will
be impossible to achieve 2 percent inflation," Iwata said at an
university symposium in Tokyo.
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset
purchases to meet its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two
years. It has stood pat on monetary policy since then.