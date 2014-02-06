MIYAZAKI, Japan Feb 6 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kikuo Iwata on Thursday shook off the need for an
immediate expansion of monetary stimulus, saying that he saw
risks to Japan's economy as relatively small.
"I am not too worried about the U.S. economy and therefore
in terms of Japan's monetary policy I think we can stick to our
existing policy," Iwata told a news conference after meeting
with business leaders in Miyazaki, southern Japan.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since April last
year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset
purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two
years.