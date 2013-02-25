BRIEF-Halcon Resources Corp files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing
* Halcon Resources Corp - files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing Source - (http://bit.ly/2lF2wud) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 25 Japanese academic Kikuo Iwata, an advocate of unorthodox monetary easing steps to beat deflation, said he had been sounded out by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the post of deputy Bank of Japan governor and would accept if nominated.
"The prime minister has asked me to be deputy governor," private broadcaster TV Tokyo showed Iwata telling reporters.
"I would humbly accept."
Sources told Reuters that Abe's government was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda as next BOJ governor, while the Nikkei newspaper reported that Iwata was likely to get one of two deputy posts. The nominations will require approval of both houses of parliament.
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest level since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. commerce secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened more than 2.5 percent to 19.50 per dollar. The peso closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Ag