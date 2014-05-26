GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks advance before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
TOKYO May 26 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Monday the central bank was ready to adjust monetary policy if the economy overheats and accelerates inflation well above the bank's 2 percent target for a sustained period.
"The BOJ's current policy intends to prevent not just deflation but inflation from well exceeding 2 percent, such as to 4 percent or 5 percent, for a medium- to long-term period," Iwata told a seminar.
"If the economy overheats and inflation exceeds 2 percent on a permanent basis, we will adjust policy," he said. "On the other hand, if our price goal is distant and prices don't seem to be approaching the target, we will adjust policy the other way" by expanding stimulus. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO, March 14 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday after decent demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs, with trading stuck in narrow ranges ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting this week.
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.