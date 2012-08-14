* BOJ says its JGB holdings totalled 80.97 trln yen

* BOJ's JGB holdings top bank notes in circulation

* Data shows BOJ drawing closer to bankrolling debt

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Aug 14 The Bank of Japan's holdings of government bonds exceeded its self-imposed cap when bonds taken up under its asset-buying programme are included, a sign that its ultra-easy monetary policy is drawing it closer to bankrolling public debt.

The balance of the BOJ's government holdings totalled 80.97 trillion yen ($1.03 trillion) as of Aug. 10, exceeding the 80.79 trillion yen worth of bank notes in circulation, data released by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

"It's a symbolic milestone underscoring the BOJ's monetary easing stance," said Kiyoshi Iida, an economist at Totan Research in Tokyo.

"We had expected this to happen at some point, so this won't immediately affect long-term interest rates," he said.

With interest rates virtually at zero, the central bank created a pool of funds in October 2010 to buy assets ranging from government bonds to private debt to nudge down borrowing costs and support a fragile economy.

The BOJ has topped up the asset-buying fund several times, with the target now at 45 trillion yen, of which 29 trillion yen is set aside for purchases of government bonds by the end of June 2013.

It also buys 21.6 trillion yen in government bonds annually under a separate market operation to funnel long-term funds to the economy.

Wary of giving markets the impression it is monetising debt and making a future exit from ultra-easy policy difficult, the BOJ has in place a self-imposed rule limiting the balance of its bond holdings to the value of bank notes in circulation.

The BOJ has said bonds purchased under the asset-buying programme will be exempt from the self-imposed rule. But market players look at the total amount of its bond holdings to gauge the scale of its balance sheet expansion.

Excluding bonds taken up under the asset-buying programme, the central bank's JGB holdings totaled 66.47 trillion yen as of Aug. 10, the data showed.

BOJ officials have signalled their readiness to ease monetary policy further via increases in asset purchases, if risks heighten enough to derail Japan's economic recovery.

But the data suggests the central bank is left with less room to expand bond purchases further without giving markets the impression it is monetising public debt, analysts say.