KAGOSHIMA, Japan Feb 25 The Bank of Japan may have exhausted steps to achieve its inflation target but can expand dollar swap arrangements with other central banks to protect Japanese banks from financial shocks, board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.

He also said the BOJ should not consider buying foreign bonds as an option as the government, which has jurisdiction over currency policy, can always opt to intervene in the market to weaken the yen if necessary.

"Weakening the yen further from current levels may not necessarily be good for Japan's economy," Kiuchi told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)