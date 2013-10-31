TOKYO Oct 31 Three Bank of Japan board members
dissented against the central bank's latest semi-annual report
on the economy, objecting to the bank's time frame for achieving
its 2 percent inflation goal or citing stronger downside risks
to the economy, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.
Among the board's nine members, Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro
Sato disapproved of the report's forecast that Japan will see 2
percent inflation around the end of fiscal year 2014 through
fiscal 2015.
Another board member, Sayuri Shirai, proposed emphasising
more downside risks to the economy.
Following are key quotes from Kuroda's news conference after
the policy meeting:
DISSENTERS
"Board members Sato and Kiuchi had previously voted against
the view that a 2 percent price stability goal could be met
towards the latter half of the forecast periods, and they voted
against it this time as well for the same reason.
"Board member Shirai argued that the outlook report on the
economy and prices should be described in a way that is easier
to understand. She proposed modifying the description focusing
more on downside risks."
MONETARY POLICY
"As we have been steadily implementing the quantitative and
qualitative easing, the economy is expected to grow above its
potential and steadily follow the path towards the 2 percent
price stability goal even though the sales tax hikes next April
will cause some fluctuations due to a last-minute buying rush.
"If risks at home and overseas force changes in our outlook
and the path towards the 2 percent price stability goal, we will
make necessary adjustments."
SWAP ARRANGEMENTS
"There's no concern about liquidity in underlying global
financial markets. Japan's financial conditions are
accommodative and the country's financial institutions are not
facing problems with foreign-currency funding.
"Swap arrangements among the six central banks have
contributed to stability in global financial markets. We decided
to make them permanent to avoid uncertainty as they were due to
expire next February.
"We have no plan to extend the swap arrangements beyond the
six central banks."
U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMY
"As the fiscal negotiations ran into difficulties, the U.S.
government faced partial shutdown while it avoided defaulting on
its debt. The impact (from the U.S. fiscal standoff) has been
limited on the U.S. economy ... The U.S. economy is likely to
pick up its tempo of recovery.
"We will need to bear in mind the risk of the U.S. economic
growth undershooting expectations due to fiscal problems. I'd
like to pay close attention to the U.S. economic outlook.
"There's no change in our view that the global economic
growth will be led relatively by U.S. and other advanced
economies.
"As the global economy recovers gradually, Japan's overall
trade will remain on a gradual recovery path."
WAGES
"I expect wages to rise ahead because companies voice some
positive remarks about wage hikes as revenues improve, while the
jobs market is tightening and talks are taking place between the
government, labour unions and business leaders."