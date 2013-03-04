TOKYO, March 4 The size and type of assets the
Bank of Japan now buys is not enough to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for
next BOJ governor, said on Monday.
"The BOJ must clearly send out the message, through
communication with markets, that it will do whatever it can to
beat deflation," Kuroda said in a confirmation hearing at the
lower house of parliament.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Kuroda, who is
currently president of the Asian Development Bank, to be the new
governor of Japan's central bank in a push for more aggressive
monetary easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end
nearly two decades of deflation.