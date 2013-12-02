NAGOYA, Japan Dec 2 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that he did not see a need or had no plan to change the central bank's current commitment of achieving 2 percent inflation in two years.

"I do not think that achieving 2 percent inflation in two years has become difficult or that such views have grown (within the board)," Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

The BOG has kept monetary policy steady since offering an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.