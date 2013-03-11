TOKYO, March 11 The Bank of Japan does not need
to alter its 2 percent inflation target or set a target for
consumer prices, excluding both food and energy, Haruhiko
Kuroda, the government's nominee for next central bank governor,
said on Monday.
The BOJ's price target is currently focused on core prices,
which exclude fresh food but include energy costs, said Kuroda,
68, president of the Asian Development Bank.
Japan's core-core consumer prices exclude food and energy,
which is similar to the measure of core consumer prices used in
the United States.
Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, spoke to
lawmakers in the upper house of parliament at a confirmation
hearing.
Last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Kuroda, Japan's
former top currency diplomat, to be the new Bank of Japan
governor in a shift for radical BOJ easing to end nearly two
decades of deflation.