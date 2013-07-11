TOKYO, July 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday that the country's economy and prices
were moving roughly in line with the central bank's projections
made in April.
"Overseas economies are somewhat weaker than expected while
domestic demand is somewhat stronger than expected," Kuroda told
a news conference.
"Taken together, economic growth is moving in line with
prior expectations."
He also said Japan's long-term interest rates are very
stable, with the country's bond market volatility falling
despite rises in U.S. and European yields.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and offered
its most optimistic view of the economy in two-and-half years,
saying a recovery had started as a weak yen and its massive
monetary stimulus spark activity and lift confidence.