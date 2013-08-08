DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
TOKYO Aug 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday stressed that the Japanese government must keep up efforts to restore the country's fiscal health.
"If fiscal discipline loosens, that may indirectly diminish the impact of the BOJ's monetary easing," Kuroda told a news conference.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on revising up its assessment of the economy on Thursday, opting to wait for more clues on whether the increasingly positive mood will encourage companies to ramp up spending.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.