TOKYO Aug 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday stressed that the Japanese government must keep up efforts to restore the country's fiscal health.

"If fiscal discipline loosens, that may indirectly diminish the impact of the BOJ's monetary easing," Kuroda told a news conference.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on revising up its assessment of the economy on Thursday, opting to wait for more clues on whether the increasingly positive mood will encourage companies to ramp up spending.