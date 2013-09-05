PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Sept 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank stands ready to take further monetary easing steps if a planned sales tax hike or other risks derail the economy on its path to achieving the bank's 2 percent inflation target.
But for now the central bank sees no need to take additional stimulus steps, with Japan's economy and prices moving in line with its forecasts, Kuroda told a news conference.
"Japan's economy is likely to continue recovering moderately as a positive cycle of output, income and expenditure kicks in," he said.
The BOJ declared the world's third-largest economy is recovering as it voted on Thursday to maintain its monetary stimulus, offering a more upbeat view than last month on growing signs that the benefits of its expansionary policy are broadening.
March 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc sees u.s. Ipo of up to 20.0 million shares of subordinate voting shares - sec filing
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)