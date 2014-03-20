PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there is a high chance that consumer prices will reach the central bank's 2 percent inflation target sometime from the end of fiscal 2014 to the beginning of fiscal 2015.
Upward pressure on consumer prices will increase due to improvements in the supply-demand balance, but the positive impact from energy prices will start to fade, Kuroda said in a speech.
The BOJ last week maintained its pledge of increasing base money, its key monetary policy gauge, at an annual pace of 60-70 trillion yen ($590-$690 billion).
The BOJ launched the stimulus April last year, saying it would lift inflation to 2 percent within around two years via aggressive asset purchases as it sought to end 15 years of deflation. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais ($16 million) for auto loan refinancing, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
* Mine disputes result in 200,000 T of lost copper output -Goldman