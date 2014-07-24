BRIEF-Aetna says entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2012
* Aetna inc - on march 17, 2017, aetna inc. Entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of march 27, 2012
July 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that current global ultra-loose monetary conditions raise the possibility of unhealthy capital flows into Asian economies.
"Such capital flows could result in the build-up of distortions and risks in the financial systems of these economies," Kuroda said, according to the text of a speech he delivered at a policy forum in Bangkok organised by the Bank of Thailand. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says amended its existing credit agreement to remove financial maintenance covenants from term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150 pct notes due 2024 - SEC filing