BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Macedonia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed with stable outlook
* Republic Of Macedonia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
NAGOYA, Japan Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on whether recent yen declines were too rapid, only saying that exchange rates should move in a way that reflects economic fundamentals.
"In Japan, as in the United States and the United Kingdom, currency stability isn't the role of the central bank. The government is in charge of achieving exchange-rate stability," Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with business executives in Nagoya, central Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Republic Of Macedonia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.
* Revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to positive from stable; Current rating is BB+