CEE MARKETS-Czech bond markets calmer as cap on crown is eyed

* Czech bonds ease vs fall in Polish, Hungarian yields * Worries that cap removal may lead to crown plunge * PMIs show slower-than-forecast but steady growth in region * Funds from Prague may flow to Warsaw, Budapest-bond traders * Serbian PM Vucic wins presidential election, dinar firms By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 3 Czech government bonds bucked a decline in yields to multi-month lows in Hungary and Poland on Monday, with eyes fixed on the Czech centr