By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's economy will see flat growth for the time being before resuming a moderate recovery later this year as Europe's debt crisis and an overseas slowdown weigh on exports, the central bank's chief economist said on Thursday.

But post-earthquake reconstruction spending and resilience in private consumption will offset some of the pain on the world's third-biggest economy from the strong yen and slowing global demand, said Eiji Maeda, head of the Bank of Japan's research and statistics department.

"We'll likely see a tug-of-war between weakness in external demand and the relative resilience of domestic demand," he told a seminar.

Maeda offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy but stressed that the central bank will continue to offer ample monetary stimulus to support the recovery.

"Japan likely won't be able to escape deflation. That's the outlook for fiscal 2012/13. We'll thus continue to offer as much monetary stimulus as possible," he said.

Japan emerged from a recession triggered by the March 11 earthquake, but the rebound proved short-lived with exports and output slowing due to the strong yen and weakening global demand.

The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but cut its economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will stall at least until spring this year.

It is expected to stand pat on policy at its Jan. 23-24 rate review unless Europe's debt crisis destabilises markets and sparks a renewed yen spike.

But the BOJ is expected to cut its economic projections for the fiscal year ending in March, and the following year, as companies feel the pain from slowing global demand, say sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

OUTLOOK REPORT

In its new forecasts to be released this month, the BOJ will likely project a mild contraction for the fiscal year to March, the sources say, down from a 0.3 percent expansion made three months before and in line with government and private-sector projections.

It may also slightly cut its economic forecast for the next fiscal year from the 2.2 percent projection made in October, more in line with private-sector forecasts of growth below 2 percent.

The BOJ releases its long-term growth and price projections in a twice-yearly outlook report in April and October, and reviews them in January and July of each year.

Maeda said Europe's sovereign debt crisis remained the biggest risk for the global economy and cautioned against turning too optimistic on the outlook for U.S. growth despite a recent slew of positive data.

He also said that while the yen's appreciation benefits consumers to some extent by pushing down import costs, the demerits outweigh the merits for the export-reliant economy given the "very high" uncertainty over the overseas outlook.

But he pointed to some bright spots, such as the firmness in private consumption, an expected boost to growth from post-quake reconstruction spending and the strong potential growth of emerging economies that will help Japanese exports.

Japan's service sector sentiment improved in December as freezing temperatures boosted sales of winter clothing, a government survey showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)