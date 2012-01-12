* Reconstruction spending to support economy - BOJ's Maeda
* Demerits of yen rise outweigh merits - Maeda
* Repeats BOJ's commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy
* BOJ seen standing pat, cut growth forecasts this month
(Adds quotes, background)
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's economy will see
flat growth for the time being before resuming a moderate
recovery later this year as Europe's debt crisis and an overseas
slowdown weigh on exports, the central bank's chief economist
said on Thursday.
But post-earthquake reconstruction spending and resilience
in private consumption will offset some of the pain on the
world's third-biggest economy from the strong yen and slowing
global demand, said Eiji Maeda, head of the Bank of Japan's
research and statistics department.
"We'll likely see a tug-of-war between weakness in external
demand and the relative resilience of domestic demand," he told
a seminar.
Maeda offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy
but stressed that the central bank will continue to offer ample
monetary stimulus to support the recovery.
"Japan likely won't be able to escape deflation. That's the
outlook for fiscal 2012/13. We'll thus continue to offer as much
monetary stimulus as possible," he said.
Japan emerged from a recession triggered by the March 11
earthquake, but the rebound proved short-lived with exports and
output slowing due to the strong yen and weakening global
demand.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but cut
its economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will stall
at least until spring this year.
It is expected to stand pat on policy at its Jan. 23-24 rate
review unless Europe's debt crisis destabilises markets and
sparks a renewed yen spike.
But the BOJ is expected to cut its economic projections for
the fiscal year ending in March, and the following year, as
companies feel the pain from slowing global demand, say sources
familiar with the central bank's thinking.
OUTLOOK REPORT
In its new forecasts to be released this month, the BOJ will
likely project a mild contraction for the fiscal year to March,
the sources say, down from a 0.3 percent expansion made three
months before and in line with government and private-sector
projections.
It may also slightly cut its economic forecast for the next
fiscal year from the 2.2 percent projection made in October,
more in line with private-sector forecasts of growth below 2
percent.
The BOJ releases its long-term growth and price projections
in a twice-yearly outlook report in April and October, and
reviews them in January and July of each year.
Maeda said Europe's sovereign debt crisis remained the
biggest risk for the global economy and cautioned against
turning too optimistic on the outlook for U.S. growth despite a
recent slew of positive data.
He also said that while the yen's appreciation benefits
consumers to some extent by pushing down import costs, the
demerits outweigh the merits for the export-reliant economy
given the "very high" uncertainty over the overseas outlook.
But he pointed to some bright spots, such as the firmness in
private consumption, an expected boost to growth from post-quake
reconstruction spending and the strong potential growth of
emerging economies that will help Japanese exports.
Japan's service sector sentiment improved in December as
freezing temperatures boosted sales of winter clothing, a
government survey showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)