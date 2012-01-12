TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's economy will see flat growth for the time being before resuming a moderate recovery later this year as Europe's debt crisis and the overseas slowdown weigh on exports, the central bank's chief economist said on Thursday.

While exports and factory output are weakening on slowing global demand, fiscal spending for reconstruction from the earthquake last March will support the economy ahead, Eiji Maeda, head of the Bank of Japan's research and statistics department, told a seminar hosted by the Nikkei business daily.

"We'll likely see a tug-of-war between weakness in external demand and the relative resilience of domestic demand," he said.

Maeda also said that while the yen's appreciation benefits consumers to some extent by pushing down import costs, the demerits outweigh the merits for the export-reliant economy given the "very high" uncertainty over the overseas economic outlook.

The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but cut its economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will stagnate at least until spring next year. It holds its next policy-setting meeting on Jan. 23-24. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)