TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's economy will see
flat growth for the time being before resuming a moderate
recovery later this year as Europe's debt crisis and the
overseas slowdown weigh on exports, the central bank's chief
economist said on Thursday.
While exports and factory output are weakening on slowing
global demand, fiscal spending for reconstruction from the
earthquake last March will support the economy ahead, Eiji
Maeda, head of the Bank of Japan's research and statistics
department, told a seminar hosted by the Nikkei business daily.
"We'll likely see a tug-of-war between weakness in external
demand and the relative resilience of domestic demand," he said.
Maeda also said that while the yen's appreciation benefits
consumers to some extent by pushing down import costs, the
demerits outweigh the merits for the export-reliant economy
given the "very high" uncertainty over the overseas economic
outlook.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but cut
its economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will
stagnate at least until spring next year. It holds its next
policy-setting meeting on Jan. 23-24.
