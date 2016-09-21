* Japan stocks rise on hopes for bank sector relief
* US dollar hits one-week high of 102.79 yen
* JGB 10-yr yields up to zero pct; U.S. Treasury yields up
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 The Bank of Japan's monetary
policy reboot on Wednesday was met with a rising dollar, tepid
Asian stock markets and a broad uptick in bond yields,
indicating investors struggled for clarity on what the changes
mean for global risk appetite.
At the outset, the BOJ's overhaul of its quantitative easing
program appeared bold - shifting from targeting the volume of
asset purchases to levels on the yield curve, keeping its
negative short-term policy rate and aiming to overshoot an
already ambitious 2 percent inflation target.
Japanese stock markets pushed higher, heartened by
the central bank's plans to help the banking system through
higher long-term yields alongside amendments the BOJ made to its
programme for buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Yet, there was plenty of detail in the new framework that
left investors wondering if the BOJ was actually trying to ease
back its massive stimulus.
"The measures don't add a lot of stimulus into the system,"
said Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.
"The message is to address some of the side-effects of past
monetary easing, and one of those has been that negative rates,
and a flattening of the yield curve, has hurt the financial
sector."
Japanese government bonds fell, pushing 10-year yields to
the bank's new target of zero percent, while U.S. Treasury and
European bond yields rose, as did those in some Asian markets,
as investors reconciled to a new world in which other central
banks might also put a floor under long-term rates.
Peter Schaffrik, Royal Bank of Canada's chief European macro
strategist, noted the similarity of the challenges faced by the
BOJ and the European Central Bank - the limited availability of
bonds they can buy back from markets, and the costs to banks of
very flat yield curves.
"For now, it appears likely that markets will start thinking
about whether the BOJ's new path offers a new line of thinking
for the ECB, too," he said in a client note.
NEW WORLD
Equity markets in Australia and other parts of Asia
rose only hesitantly, worried about whether the
BOJ was tacitly conceding it would no longer continue pumping in
the cash that has propped up markets since the 2008 global
financial crisis.
"The impression is the BOJ is starting to pull back some of
its troops from the battlefront," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a
senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
"Markets could now begin testing the BOJ's commitment to its
price target in the next few months, just as the Bank of England
and its commitment to the pound was challenged in the past."
The BOJ said it was abandoning its monetary base target, but
would continue buying long-term government bonds at a pace that
ensures its holdings increase by 80 trillion yen ($781 billion)
a year.
"Risk markets have been accustomed to more policy easing
over the summer and the realisation is gradually sinking in that
may not be the case going into the year-end," said Karine Hirn,
a partner at East Capital in Hong Kong. "We expect more
choppiness and uncertainty in markets in the coming days."
The yen weakened both against the U.S. dollar and the
euro, with the dollar rising at one point to a one-week high of
102.79 yen.
Ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review later on
Wednesday, market participants also wrestled with the
uncertainty over how far the yen's weakness would be sustained,
and what that might mean for the BOJ's latest commitments.
"The lack of commitment to regular systematic asset
purchase, lack of more negative interest rate policy and fresh
policy initiative, plus the nagging doubt that the 2 percent
inflation target can be achieved, let alone an overshoot, leaves
us expecting further yen strength as disappointment sets in,"
wrote Robert Rennie, chief strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"We have been expecting dollar/yen to test and break 100.
Notwithstanding the risks surrounding the FOMC tonight, we
remain of that view," he added.
