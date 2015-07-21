TOKYO, July 21 The Bank of Japan will hold fewer policy-setting meetings from next year, having assured the government that it will take steps to maintain smooth communication between them, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The BOJ decided in June to cut the number of rate reviews per year to eight from the current 14, in line with the practices of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

That does not necessarily mean less work. In four of the meetings, the BOJ will issue reports with new long-term economic and price projections, double the current number.

It will also start to publish a summary of discussions a week after each meeting, before releasing more thorough minutes at a later date. This will allow investors to take into account the previous meeting's discussions in predicting the bank's policy action at the upcoming rate review.

Minutes of the June meeting, released on Tuesday, showed the government broadly endorsed the decision to reduce the number of meetings in future.

During earlier informal discussions, however, some government officials voiced concern such a big reduction in the number of meetings could hamper communications between government and central bank policymakers, the sources said.

In a nod to such concerns, the BOJ agreed with the government on several conditions in reducing the number of policy meetings, the sources said.

Those conditions included a pledge to hold emergency meetings if economic conditions warranted an immediate policy response, the sources said.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda flagged this flexible approach during a news conference last month, saying: "If economic conditions change suddenly, the BOJ will respond flexibly, as it had done in the past, by holding emergency meetings."

Another condition was to ensure BOJ officials' readiness, if called on, to participate in other government forums, like the economic council, which Kuroda is a member of, the sources said.

Two government representatives - one from the Finance Ministry and another from the Cabinet Office - participate in the BOJ's policy-setting meetings. They are allowed to voice views on monetary policy and request a delay in vote on policy decisions, but cannot vote themselves. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)