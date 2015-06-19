* BOJ to meet 8 times starting from next year
* Board members to release economic forecasts 4 times a year
* BOJ says move in line with trend among major central banks
(Adds details on forecasts, direct quotes)
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, June 19 The Bank of Japan plans to reduce
the number of monetary policy meetings from next year and
publish its board members' economic forecasts more frequently,
in line with a trend among other major central banks.
The central bank will also release a summary of the
discussion about a week after each meeting to give investors a
quicker sense of what was debated, instead of having to wait for
the full minutes of the meeting disclosed at a much later date.
The changes would bring the BOJ's meeting calendar and
disclosure in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank, a move economists welcomed as a step
toward reducing information overload.
"I think the rule change is a step in the right direction
for the BOJ to enhance communication," said Yasunari Ueno, chief
market economist at Mizuho Securities.
"I think it's also a right move for the BOJ to streamline
its communications channels."
Starting from January next year, the BOJ will reduce the
number of policy-setting meetings it holds each year to eight
from the current 14. That will bring the number of meetings to
the same as the ECB and the Fed.
While the total number of meetings will fall, the BOJ will
issue long-term economic and price forecasts four times each
year - in January, April, July and October. Now, it issues such
reports only in April and October.
The long-term forecasts will also show whether each policy
board member thinks the risks to their forecasts are tilted to
the upside or the downside, which will give economists more
information about which direction the board is leaning.
"This change is intended to deepen our debate at policy
meetings and enhance our communications," BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda told reporters after the decision on Friday.
"It's not a case where the more meetings you have the
better. It's important that we have a fulfilling debate at each
meeting."
Under current law governing operations, the BOJ now holds
one meeting each month except for April and October, when it
holds two meetings.
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris
Gallagher, Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)