By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 9 Bank of Japan policymakers were
growing increasingly alarmed about risks to overseas growth as
early as July, with two seeing the potential need to ease
monetary policy, minutes of last month's rate review showed.
The central bank kept monetary policy on hold in July and
revised up its assessment of Japan's economy, but some voiced
concern that risks to overseas growth were heightening, minutes
of the July 11-12 meeting showed.
One of the nine board members said the potential need for
additional monetary easing had not decreased, with few prospects
for Japan achieving stable price growth.
Another board member also said there was a need for further
monetary easing, although a final decision should be made after
seeing additional data, according to the minutes released on
Tuesday.
In a sign there was little consensus, one policymaker argued
against loosening policy in July, saying that the BOJ should act
only if the economy was sharply undershooting its projections or
if risks to growth were heightening, or if the country's
financial system was damaged.
"Many members said it was appropriate to steadily continue
with the BOJ's asset purchases and examine the impact of the
move," minutes of the July meeting showed.
At the July meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy on hold
and gave a brighter assessment of the economy, encouraged by
increasing signs that the recovery from the March earthquake was
broadening.
But the central bank loosened policy at a subsequent meeting
in August by boosting asset purchases as the global slowdown and
a spike in the yen threatened to hurt business sentiment and the
export-reliant economy.
