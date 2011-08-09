* One saw potential need for more easing - BOJ minutes

* Another saw need to act but wanted to await data

* Some saw mounting risks to overseas growth (Adds quote)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Aug 9 Bank of Japan policymakers were growing increasingly alarmed about risks to overseas growth as early as July, with two seeing the potential need to ease monetary policy, minutes of last month's rate review showed.

The central bank kept monetary policy on hold in July and revised up its assessment of Japan's economy, but some voiced concern that risks to overseas growth were heightening, minutes of the July 11-12 meeting showed.

One of the nine board members said the potential need for additional monetary easing had not decreased, with few prospects for Japan achieving stable price growth.

Another board member also said there was a need for further monetary easing, although a final decision should be made after seeing additional data, according to the minutes released on Tuesday.

In a sign there was little consensus, one policymaker argued against loosening policy in July, saying that the BOJ should act only if the economy was sharply undershooting its projections or if risks to growth were heightening, or if the country's financial system was damaged.

"Many members said it was appropriate to steadily continue with the BOJ's asset purchases and examine the impact of the move," minutes of the July meeting showed.

At the July meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy on hold and gave a brighter assessment of the economy, encouraged by increasing signs that the recovery from the March earthquake was broadening.

But the central bank loosened policy at a subsequent meeting in August by boosting asset purchases as the global slowdown and a spike in the yen threatened to hurt business sentiment and the export-reliant economy. (Editing by Edmund Klamann)