* Some said yen strength could hurt shares, sentiment

* One member said should consider need for easing

* Govt representatives call for steps to beat deflation

* BOJ stood pat at Jan meeting before surprise easing (Adds details)

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Feb 17 Some Bank of Japan board members argued that the yen was staying high due to prolonged euro-zone debt problems and monetary easing in other countries, a month before the bank's surprise easing this week, minutes showed on Friday.

While the nine-member board continued to cite Europe's sovereign debt crisis as the biggest risk for Japan's economy, some members were apparently concerned that other countries' monetary easing would keep the yen at high levels.

Some members said it was necessary "to closely watch whether this persistent yen strength would exert downward pressure on Japanese share prices and business sentiment, and consequently on economic activity", the minutes of the Jan. 23-24 meeting said.

One member argued the need to consider easing policy through an increase in the bank's asset purchase programme, while some said it was important to continuously review the way the bank communicates with markets in light of the planned change in the Federal Reserve's communications policy, the minutes said.

At the meeting, the BOJ forecast the economy will contract in the fiscal year ending on March 31 but kept policy steady, expecting exports to emerging markets and reconstruction after last year's earthquake to help fuel a steady recovery later in 2012.

The central bank surprised markets this week with a 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) increase in its asset buying programme and by setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, pushing down the yen and bond yields and sending Japanese shares higher.

The Fed's historic step of setting an inflation target and its extended commitment to near-zero rates late last month had raised pressure on the BOJ to respond with action.

Government representatives at the BOJ meeting, who have no voting rights, exerted pressure on the BOJ with one calling for decisive action to beat deflation including steps aimed at attaining consumer inflation of around 1 percent, which the BOJ had previously described as its understanding of price stability.

A few of the nine-member policy board showed concerns that inflation expectations at firms and households had declined recently.

The minutes also showed one member said the BOJ's purchase of real estate investment trusts as part of the asset purchases was continuing to have positive effects on the market. ($1 = 78.8400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)