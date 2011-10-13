TOKYO Oct 13 A few Bank of Japan board members said further monetary easing may become necessary in future as the economy faces increasing risks including Europe's debt crisis, minutes of the BOJ's September meeting showed on Thursday.

The minutes showed many members saw a growing risk of Europe's woes dragging on Japan's economy.

The BOJ held off on loosening policy at the meeting, saving its scant ammunition for later with the yen having stabilised after spiking to a record high against the dollar on Aug. 19.

At a subsequent meeting last week, the bank again stood pat while maintaining its view that Japan's economy will recover moderately, supported by reconstruction spending following the March earthquake and by the resilience of emerging markets. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)