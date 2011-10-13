TOKYO Oct 13 A few Bank of Japan board members
said further monetary easing may become necessary in future as
the economy faces increasing risks including Europe's debt
crisis, minutes of the BOJ's September meeting showed on
Thursday.
The minutes showed many members saw a growing risk of
Europe's woes dragging on Japan's economy.
The BOJ held off on loosening policy at the meeting, saving
its scant ammunition for later with the yen having stabilised
after spiking to a record high against the dollar on Aug. 19.
At a subsequent meeting last week, the bank again stood pat
while maintaining its view that Japan's economy will recover
moderately, supported by reconstruction spending following the
March earthquake and by the resilience of emerging
markets.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)