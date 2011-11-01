TOKYO Nov 1 Some Bank of Japan board members
warned at an Oct. 6-7 meeting that downside risks to Japan's
economy and prices had increased to some extent due to unstable
financial markets and the worsening of the euro zone's sovereign
debt problem, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.
All board members also said overseas economic uncertainty
and fluctuations in financial markets continued to warrant the
most attention from the board's members.
At the meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy on hold and
maintained its view that Japan's economy will recover
moderately, supported by reconstruction spending following the
March earthquake and by the resilience of emerging markets.
At a subsequent meeting last week, the BOJ eased monetary
policy by boosting purchases of government bonds and warned of
risks posed by a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis, in a sign
it will act again if the economy's recovery falters.
