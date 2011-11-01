TOKYO Nov 1 Some Bank of Japan board members warned at an Oct. 6-7 meeting that downside risks to Japan's economy and prices had increased to some extent due to unstable financial markets and the worsening of the euro zone's sovereign debt problem, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

All board members also said overseas economic uncertainty and fluctuations in financial markets continued to warrant the most attention from the board's members.

At the meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its view that Japan's economy will recover moderately, supported by reconstruction spending following the March earthquake and by the resilience of emerging markets.

At a subsequent meeting last week, the BOJ eased monetary policy by boosting purchases of government bonds and warned of risks posed by a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis, in a sign it will act again if the economy's recovery falters. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)