TOKYO Feb 17 Some Bank of Japan board members said the yen's strength was persisting due to prolonged debt problems in Europe and monetary easing in various countries, minutes of the bank's Jan. 23-24 meeting showed on Friday.

The members said it was necessary "to closely watch whether this persistent strength would exert downward pressure on Japanese share prices and business sentiment, and consequently on economic activity", the minutes said.

At the meeting, the BOJ forecast the economy will contract in the fiscal year ending on March 31 but kept policy steady, expecting exports to emerging markets and reconstruction after last year's earthquake to help fuel a steady recovery later in 2012.

The central bank surprised markets this week with a 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) increase in its asset buying programme and by setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, pushing down the yen and bond yields and sending Japanese shares higher. ($1 = 78.8400 Japanese yen)