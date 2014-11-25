TOKYO Nov 25 Some Bank of Japan board members
expressed concern that expanding the central bank's quantitative
easing could increase the risk that it will be seen as financing
the government deficit, minutes of an Oct. 31 meeting showed.
Some members said the expanded quantitative easing may not
yield as much results as when the BOJ first introduced the
policy, the minutes showed.
The minutes also showed that BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
proposed expanding debt and risk asset purchases to maintain its
commitment to reaching its 2 percent inflation target next year.
The BOJ stunned investors at its Oct. 31 meeting by
expanding its quantitative easing, increasing annual government
debt purchases to 80 trillion yen from 50 trillion yen in an
admission that inflation was undershooting its price target.
Four of the BOJ's nine board members opposed the decision
last month to expand policy.
