EU's Tusk says Greece, lenders close to concluding bailout review
ATHENS, April 5 Greece and its international lenders are close to concluding a long-stalled bailout review, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Dec 24 Many Bank of Japan policymakers complained of slow wage and capital expenditure growth but were optimistic that companies will start to boost spending once emerging economies improved, minutes of the BOJ's November rate review showed on Thursday.
"Members shared the view that it was important for the rise in underlying trend inflation to be reflected in wages during spring wage hike negotiations between companies and labour unions," according to the minutes. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
BEIJING, April 5 China central bank will pursue a crack down on illegal fund transfers via underground banks and offshore companies, it said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.