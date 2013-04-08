TOKYO, April 8 The Bank of Japan's bold monetary
easing last week merely buys time for the government to
implement a credible structural reform and fiscal consolidation
plan, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
"Monetary easing on this scale is untested, and both the
efficacy and the timeline for the BOJ's policies to produce the
intended positive macroeconomic effect are uncertain," the
rating agency said.
The Japanese central bank unleashed the world's most intense
burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday, promising to inject
about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years, a
radical gamble that sent the yen reeling and bond yields to
record lows.