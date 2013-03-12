TOKYO, March 12 Hiroshi Nakaso, the Japanese government's nominee to become central bank deputy governor, said on Tuesday he would aim to implement policy steps with a new mindset, without being bound by precedent.

He made the comment in a confirmation hearing at the upper house of parliament.

Last month Prime Minister Shinzo Abe named Nakaso, 59, an executive director at the BOJ, to be one of its two deputy governors, in a shift for more aggressive monetary easing to achieve a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.