BRIEF-Metlife says originated $3.6 bln in agricultural loans in 2016
* Metlife Inc - company originated $3.6 billion in agricultural loans in 2016 through its subsidiaries and affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 5 The government's nominee for the next Bank of Japan deputy governor said on Tuesday that he would guide monetary policy without being bound by precedence if parliament approves his nomination.
Hiroshi Nakaso, currently a BOJ official that overseas the central bank's international operations, also said he would seize the current opportunity to beat deflation and achieve a 2 percent inflation target.
"Now is a chance that will never come again for the economy to beat deflation and achieve a sustained growth with price stability," Nakaso said in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Nakaso as one of the two new deputy governors for the central bank in a push for more aggressive monetary easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by falling sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where the company said it is hoping for a rebound by the end of the year.