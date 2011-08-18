TOKYO Aug 18 Bank of Japan Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday he had agreed with his finance ministry counterpart to stay on alert on currency moves "24-hours".

Nakaso also told Reuters that he agreed with Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao to always carefully watch currency market moves.

Nakaso and Nakao met on Thursday to discuss yen appreciation in a sign that Tokyo does not want currency traders to drop their guard against additional intervention to slow its gains. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara)