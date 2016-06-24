TOKYO, June 24 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the central bank is ready to ease
monetary policy further if needed to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target, while scrutinising risks to the economic and
price outlook.
On the British vote to leave the European Union, Nakaso said
the BOJ will work closely with domestic and overseas authorities
and ensure that steps are taken to stabilise markets, including
through using existing swap arrangements with other central
banks.
Nakaso made the remarks in a speech at a meeting of Japanese
trust associations.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)