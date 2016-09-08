TOKYO, Sept 8 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso on Thursday dismissed the possibility of the
central bank buying foreign bonds for the purpose of weakening
the yen.
When asked about calls from some academics such as premier
Shinzo Abe's adviser Koichi Hamada for the BOJ to buy foreign
bonds, Nakaso said he couldn't comment because he did not know
in what context such calls are being made.
"The BOJ conducts monetary policy for the domestic purpose
of hitting its inflation target, not for influencing exchange
rates," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)